Big Arizona provider won't resume abortions despite ruling

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST
Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Arizona’s largest abortion provider will not resume the procedures in Pima County even though a federal judge has blocked a fetal "personhood” law they feared could lead to criminal charges against doctors and others.

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona blamed “vague and confusing” statements from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich about a near-total pre-statehood ban on abortions for the decision.

That law has been blocked since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade but Brnovich says it is enforceable.

The injunction covers Pima County and the attorney general, so the judge’s decision on the personhood law left open the possibility they could resume in Tucson.

Associated Press
