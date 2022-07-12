Big Arizona provider won't resume abortions despite ruling

Arizona’s largest abortion provider will not resume the procedures in Pima County even though a federal judge has blocked a fetal "personhood” law they feared could lead to criminal charges against doctors and others.

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona blamed “vague and confusing” statements from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich about a near-total pre-statehood ban on abortions for the decision.

That law has been blocked since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade but Brnovich says it is enforceable.

The injunction covers Pima County and the attorney general, so the judge’s decision on the personhood law left open the possibility they could resume in Tucson.