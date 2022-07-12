Coconino County Flood District to hold public meeting in Doney Park regarding mitigation efforts

The Coconino County Flood Control district will hold a meeting this Thursday evening to discuss flood mitigation in Flagstaff’s Doney Park neighborhood.

Officials plan to talk about the urgency of proper and timely actions, with recommended mitigation exhibits on display. District staff and engineering consultants will be available to answer questions from residents.

One point of discussion will be the flood danger north of Flagstaff where the natural landscape has been altered by the recent Pipeline and Tunnel Fires. These are areas that previously faced little to no flooding hazards.

The flood district will continue to fill and place sandbags for elderly residents and those with disabilities in high priority areas.

Volunteers may register through the United Way of Arizona: www.uwna.volunteerhub.com/.

Thursday’s meeting will be held in the Cromer Elementary School gym and begins at 6:30 p.m., 7150 Silver Saddle Rd in Doney Park.

It won’t be live streamed, but may be viewed soon after on the Coconino County YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user.coconinocnty.

