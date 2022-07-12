© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey signs bill no longer requiring college degree to begin teaching in Arizona's public schools

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 12, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST
classroom.jpg

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that no longer requires a college degree to begin teaching in public schools.

Senate Bill 1159 states that a person only needs to be enrolled in a degree program in order to be hired as an Arizona educator.

The bill also allows teachers with expired licenses to renew their license more easily.

Proponents say it’s meant to help schools recruit educators as the state continues to have teacher shortages.

Critics worry the bill will allow unprepared and less educated people in the classroom. The Arizona Educators Association opposed the law.

Associated Press
