KNAU and Arizona News

Wildfire reported north of Beaver Creek Wilderness

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 12, 2022 at 2:39 PM MST
Coconino National Forest officials say crews are trying to contain a 70-plus-acre wildfire north of the Beaver Creek Wilderness.

Two hotshot crews along with helicopters, multiple air tankers and other resources are on scene east of Interstate 17 in the popular recreation area.

The Casner Fire isn’t currently threatening any structures and it’s moving in a north-northeast direction.

Officials say scattered thunderstorms, however, are causing erratic winds which are affecting the fire’s behavior and direction.

In the coming hours there’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation in the area.

Smoke could impact the Verde Valley tonight depending on wind direction.

The fire was reported late morning Tuesday and its cause is under investigation.

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireFire Season 2022Local NewsCoconino National Forest
KNAU STAFF
