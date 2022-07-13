© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT chooses finalists for annual Safety Message Contest, public to choose winners

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM MST
The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced the finalists of its annual Safety Message Contest.

The agency says it’s received more than 3,100 entries that have been narrowed down to 12 finalists. Now, the public will choose the winners.

Arizonans can view the finalists and vote for their favorite traffic safety message through July 18 at www.azdot.gov/signcontest.

The two messages that receive the most votes will be displayed on Dynamic Message Signs statewide.

ADOT is known for its unconventional traffic safety messages, which often are related to current events and pop culture, as part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel.

KNAU STAFF
