Man gets life in prison for murder of Arizona teacher

A man who brutally killed an Arizona elementary school teacher after she bailed him out of jail will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Charlie Malzahn to life without parole in a Flagstaff courtroom Tuesday. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Cathryn Gorospe.

Gorospe went missing in October 2017 after posting bond for Malzahn. The 44-year-old teacher hoped to help him curb drug addictions and straighten out his life. Instead, he stabbed her multiple times.

Prosecutors agreed to drop capital punishment as a sentencing option. For Gorospe's family and friends, it was their first time seeing Malzahn since he was arrested for the murder.

Gorospe's body was found near Flagstaff a week after her disappearance.

