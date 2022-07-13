© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Man gets life in prison for murder of Arizona teacher

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 13, 2022 at 6:11 AM MST
Charlie Malzahn
Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, File
/
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Charlie Malzahn. Malzahn, 32, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder, abandonment of a body and other charges in the death of Cathryn Gorospe. His sentencing hearing is scheduled, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff, Ariz.

A man who brutally killed an Arizona elementary school teacher after she bailed him out of jail will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Charlie Malzahn to life without parole in a Flagstaff courtroom Tuesday. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Cathryn Gorospe.

Gorospe went missing in October 2017 after posting bond for Malzahn. The 44-year-old teacher hoped to help him curb drug addictions and straighten out his life. Instead, he stabbed her multiple times.

Prosecutors agreed to drop capital punishment as a sentencing option. For Gorospe's family and friends, it was their first time seeing Malzahn since he was arrested for the murder.

Gorospe's body was found near Flagstaff a week after her disappearance.

Associated Press
