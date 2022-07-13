Mexico to invest in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion over the next two years to improve so-called “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation.

A series of agreements between the two called for several other concrete moves, including expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues, creating a bilateral working group on labor migration pathways, worker protections and welcoming more refugees.

Both also pledged joint patrols for Mexico and Guatemala to locate human smugglers along their shared border.