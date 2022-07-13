Only seven Arizona counties require voting materials in Indigenous languages

Only seven Arizona counties are required to offer voting materials in an Indigenous language.

The Arizona Mirror reports the Census Bureau’s Department of Commerce announced last year Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Mojave, Navajo and Pinal counties must provide materials in minority languages as part of the Voting Rights Act.

Six languages were included in Arizona, five of which were Indigenous.

In Coconino County, elections officials

are required to offer voter information in Navajo, Hopi, and Paiute. Yuma and Pueblo have been included in previous years.

.

Advocates say they aren't surprised so few Indigenous languages are covered in a state of 22 tribal nations, calling it another form of voter suppression. They say Tribes and local election officials must step up and provide voting information in Indigenous languages.

