U.S. wildlife managers sued over new Mexican gray wolf recovery plan

U.S. wildlife managers are being sued over their new recovery plan for the endangered Mexican gray wolf. Environmentalists saying it doesn't go far enough to ensure the species' survival.

The court-ordered plan was the result of another years-long legal battle over the animals. This time, environmentalists said in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that the plan falls short of addressing genetic concerns and prevents the wolves from roaming bigger swaths of the American Southwest.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday reiterated plans to work with officials in Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico to restore the species.

There are currently about 200 wolves in the wild in southwest U.S.