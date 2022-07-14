© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Man arrested near suspected start of Pipeline Fire pleads guilty to numerous charges

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM MST
Pipeline Fire
Scott Thybony
/

The man arrested for burning toilet paper near the suspected start of the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges.

Court documents show Matthew Riser will serve one year of probation for charges including starting a fire in a no fire zone, as well as possession of marijuana on federal land.

Officials say he ignited toilet paper and placed it under a rock in an area where campfires weren’t allowed. The fire was reported the next day.

Riser was seen driving away from the ignition area. He told authorities he was camping and didn’t think the toilet paper would smolder all night.

Riser hasn’t admitted to nor has he been charged with starting the Pipeline Fire, which burned 26,000 acres outside Flagstaff last month on the San Francisco Peaks.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newspipeline fireFire Season 2022FlagstaffSan Francisco Peaks
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF