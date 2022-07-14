Man arrested near suspected start of Pipeline Fire pleads guilty to numerous charges

The man arrested for burning toilet paper near the suspected start of the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges.

Court documents show Matthew Riser will serve one year of probation for charges including starting a fire in a no fire zone, as well as possession of marijuana on federal land.

Officials say he ignited toilet paper and placed it under a rock in an area where campfires weren’t allowed. The fire was reported the next day.

Riser was seen driving away from the ignition area. He told authorities he was camping and didn’t think the toilet paper would smolder all night.

Riser hasn’t admitted to nor has he been charged with starting the Pipeline Fire, which burned 26,000 acres outside Flagstaff last month on the San Francisco Peaks.