Prescott National Forest to lift fire restrictions Friday

Prescott National Forest officials will lift all fire restrictions Friday at 8 a.m. because of increased monsoon moisture.

Campfire and smoking bans were initially put into place in early May amid dry conditions.

But officials put heightened restrictions in place later that month as fire danger worsened and as the Crooks Fire burned in a rugged area of the Bradshaw Mountains south of Prescott.

That wildfire eventually burned 9,400 acres and as of mid-June had cost nearly $30 million to suppress.

Forest officials say despite the lifting of the fire ban, wildfire danger remains high and they ask visitors to fully extinguish campfires and use caution.

Restrictions on several Arizona national forests and other public lands have been lifted with the onset of monsoon season.