Silver Alert issued for missing Cottonwood man with cognitive disability

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cottonwood man. The Cottonwood Police Department says 66-year-old Robert Allen Coody was last seen on June 10, 2022, on Main Street.

He was leaving work in the late afternoon. Authorities say it’s not known which direction he headed after he left. Coody has a cognitive disability.

He is described as a white male, 5’ 8”, approximately 220 lbs., with blue eyes and white hair.

He is believed to be driving a red 1985 Jeep with a black hard top and yellow fog lights on the front bumper, with historical vehicle license plate number 29CF.

Anyone with information on Robert Coody’s whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Cottonwood Police Department at (928) 634-4246, or call 911.

For additional information regarding Silver Alerts, please visit: www.azdps.gov/safety/alerts/silver.