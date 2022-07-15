Crews respond to lightning-caused Committee Fire east of Sedona

Crews are responding to a wildfire east of Sedona on the back side of Munds Mountain.

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say the 10-acre Committee Fire was reported early Friday afternoon and was likely caused by lightning.

It has spread at a moderate rate so far, moving through heavy brush in a northward direction across the top of Munds Mountain.

Travelers on Interstate 17 can expect to see smoke throughout the day.

The National Weather Service is calling for at least a 50% chance for rain showers in the area later this evening.