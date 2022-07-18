City of Flagstaff to go carbon-free by 2025 through APS green energy program

The City Flagstaff plans to partner with Arizona’s biggest electric utility to make all city operations carbon-free by 2025.

Flagstaff is the first participant in Arizona Public Service Company’s Green Power Partners program.

Subscribers enroll with APS and receive a contracted amount of green power for a specified price in addition to a normal electricity rate.

City officials say participation in the program will eventually reduce municipal emissions by nearly half and decarbonize its power supply.

As a response to accelerating climate change the Flagstaff City Council in 2021 set out to achieve community-wide carbon neutrality within the decade and to improve resilience.