KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. Postal Services celebrates release of Mariachi stamp series

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 18, 2022 at 7:04 AM MST
The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the release of a new series of stamps honoring the traditional Mexican genre of mariachi music.

A ceremony celebrating the stamp's first day of issue was held Friday in New Mexico's largest city during the 30th annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque.

The five colorful stamps were the creation of artist Rafael López, who lives and works in both San Diego and Mexico.

Each stamp features an individual performer with their instrument. López says the beats and rhythms of Mariachi evolved in Mexico and are known around the globe. He says Latinos are proud to be able to share mariachi's special celebratory nature with other cultures.

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsmariachi musicMexicoU.S. Postal Service
Associated Press
