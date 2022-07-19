© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

COVID-19 levels high in all Northern Arizona counties

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST
Coconino_County_Arizona_COVID-19_Community_Levels.png
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show high levels of COVID-19 transmission throughout most of Arizona, including all counties in the northern half of the state.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public places due to the high community levels.

Community levels are calculated from new cases, new hospital admissions, and the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Cases have been steadily rising since April.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says a subvariant of Omicron accounts for a growing share of cases in Arizona. It may be more effective at eluding immune protection offered by vaccination or previous illness. Vaccines are still effective at reducing the risk of serious illness.

Recent statewide data show unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID, and more than twenty times as likely to die of the disease.

COVID vaccines are now authorized for everyone over the age of 6 months.

See community levels in all counties: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona COVID-19COVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19pandemicpublic health
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
