No injuries after Hoover Dam fire Tuesday morning

Federal officials say a transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire Tuesday morning.

According to Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director for the Lower Colorado Region Jacklynn Gould, the fire started at about 10 a.m and it was extinguished about a half-an-hour later by the agency and the Hoover fire brigade.

Officials say there were no injuries to visitors or employees and there’s no risk to the power grid as a result of the fire.

Power is still being generated from the powerhouse. Video footage shared on social media show an explosion and a plume of dark smoke rising from the dam.

Reclamation is investigating the cause of the fire and officials say they’ll provide updates when they’re available.