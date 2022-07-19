© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

No new growth reported on wildfire near Sedona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST
Committee Fire Drop
Coconino National Forest
/
A helicopter makes a water drop over the Committee Fire east of Sedona. Fire managers said as of Tue, July 19, 2022 the fire hadn't grown in size and remains at about 300 acres.

Fire managers battling a wildfire burning on steep cliffs east of Sedona say there’s been no new growth of the blaze in the last day.

According to Coconino National Forest officials, favorable weather, firefighting efforts and aircraft dropping water and retardant kept the Committee Fire at about 300 acres.

It’s burning along the edges of Jacks Canyon and there’s no official containment yet.

Two hotshot crews and multiple helicopters are assigned to the fire and additional resources have been ordered.

On Monday helicopters shuttled firefighters to the top of the mesa for ground operations, which are continuing today.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Sedona and no structures are currently threatened.

A closure order has been issued for the area.

Coconino National ForestwildfireFire Season 2022Local NewsSedona
KNAU STAFF
