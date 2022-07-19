No new growth reported on wildfire near Sedona

Fire managers battling a wildfire burning on steep cliffs east of Sedona say there’s been no new growth of the blaze in the last day.

According to Coconino National Forest officials, favorable weather, firefighting efforts and aircraft dropping water and retardant kept the Committee Fire at about 300 acres.

It’s burning along the edges of Jacks Canyon and there’s no official containment yet.

Two hotshot crews and multiple helicopters are assigned to the fire and additional resources have been ordered.

On Monday helicopters shuttled firefighters to the top of the mesa for ground operations, which are continuing today.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Sedona and no structures are currently threatened.

A closure order has been issued for the area.