Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico

Anti-abortion activists from across the country have converged in southern New Mexico to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center of the court battle that overturned Roe v. Wade.

They rallied Tuesday night near the location where the owner of Jackson Women’s Health Organization plans to open her new clinic in Las Cruces next week.

New Mexico's Democratic-controlled Legislature and Democratic governor support access to abortion.

But speakers told the crowd that a culture shift was needed to ensure women can get support rather than feel like abortion is the only option.

They announced a new clinic will open next door to the abortion clinic to provide pregnancy and childbirth support services.