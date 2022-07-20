© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST
Jackson Women's Health
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
/
A couple of abortion opponents stand outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic and call out to the patients inside the medical facility, encouraging them to not have an abortion, Jackson, Miss., Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Anti-abortion activists from across the country have converged in southern New Mexico to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center of the court battle that overturned Roe v. Wade.

They rallied Tuesday night near the location where the owner of Jackson Women’s Health Organization plans to open her new clinic in Las Cruces next week.

New Mexico's Democratic-controlled Legislature and Democratic governor support access to abortion.

But speakers told the crowd that a culture shift was needed to ensure women can get support rather than feel like abortion is the only option.

They announced a new clinic will open next door to the abortion clinic to provide pregnancy and childbirth support services.

