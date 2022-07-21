© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

North Rim's Dragon Fire allowed to burn naturally, no structures currently threatened

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 21, 2022 at 2:57 PM MST
wildfire_info.png

A wildfire burning on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has grown to approximately 85 acres. The lightning-caused Dragon Fire began July 17 and is being allowed to “fulfill its natural role in a fire-dependent ecosystem”, according to the National Park Service.

The blaze is burning 5 miles west of the North Rim Grand Canyon Lodge. No structures are currently threatened.

Fire managers plan to continue monitoring fire activity while reinforcing containment lines to the north and east.

At this time, the Tiyo Point Trail is closed and motorists driving along the W-1/Point Sublime Road should be aware of fire personnel and equipment in the area.

Resources assigned to the Dragon Fire include 2 wildland fire engines, 2 wildland fire modules, a 20-person hand crew, 1 helicopter and local resource specialists.

More information about current fires in the region and across the country is at: www.inciweb.nwcg.gov.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsNorth Rim Lodgegrand canyon national parkFire Season 2022wildfire
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF