North Rim's Dragon Fire allowed to burn naturally, no structures currently threatened

A wildfire burning on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has grown to approximately 85 acres. The lightning-caused Dragon Fire began July 17 and is being allowed to “fulfill its natural role in a fire-dependent ecosystem”, according to the National Park Service.

The blaze is burning 5 miles west of the North Rim Grand Canyon Lodge. No structures are currently threatened.

Fire managers plan to continue monitoring fire activity while reinforcing containment lines to the north and east.

At this time, the Tiyo Point Trail is closed and motorists driving along the W-1/Point Sublime Road should be aware of fire personnel and equipment in the area.

Resources assigned to the Dragon Fire include 2 wildland fire engines, 2 wildland fire modules, a 20-person hand crew, 1 helicopter and local resource specialists.

More information about current fires in the region and across the country is at: www.inciweb.nwcg.gov.