Arizona health officials: Wear masks indoors

The Arizona Department of Health Services is urging residents of 10 Arizona counties to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge again.

More than two-thirds of Arizona’s counties reported high levels, including Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai counties. This means masks are recommended in public indoor areas.

No counties reported low community levels.

Health officials urge people to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if they experience any symptoms.