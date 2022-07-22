Excessive Heat Warning for much of Arizona: Phantom Ranch to hit 116, trails closed in Phoenix

Extreme heat is in the forecast for much of Arizona today.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the interior of the Grand Canyon. Temperatures at Phantom Ranch are expected to reach 116 degrees today, 113 on Saturday.

Excessive heat has forced the closure of some popular hiking trails in the Phoenix area. Camelback Mountain’s Echo and Cholla trails and trails connected to Piestewa Peak Trailhead will be closed between 11 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The City of Phoenix has been closing these trails when Heat Warnings are effect to cut down on the number of rescues and to keep emergency first responders and hikers safe. Phoenix is supposed to hit 112 degrees today.