Grand Canyon implements water conservation at South Rim due to water system issues, leaks

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park have implemented mandatory Level 2 water conservation measures due to a valve issue causing low water pressure.

A valve at Pipe Creek failed Tuesday, resulting in a drop in water pressure for the Transcanyon Pipeline. Crews have been working to fix a total of four leaks along the pipeline on the North Kaibab and Bright Angel trails.

A new valve will be installed, and officials are working to determine the cause of the failure. Water pressure is being continually monitored and repairs are underway.

Level 2 measures require all concessions operations switch to low water use measures and serve drinking water at restaurants by request only. Water at Phantom Ranch and the North Rim are unaffected.

In a press release, Grand Canyon officials say mandatory water conservation includes not watering lawns/plants or washing cars; filling the sink with water while washing dishes; reporting drips, leaks, or other water loss to appropriate offices; turning off the water while you shave or brush your teeth; running dishwashers or washing machines with only full loads- in eco mode if available; and taking shorter showers.

All visitors and residents must implement water conservation measures in homes, hotel rooms, and at the campgrounds.

Day hikers and backpackers should be prepared to carry all drinking water or be able to filter or treat creek water for drinking purposes. South Rim is operating under water conservation measures.

The National Park Service says hikers should be prepared and to Hike Smart. More information is available on the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-tips.htm