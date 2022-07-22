© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Trump, Pence to stump for Arizona candidates

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 22, 2022 at 5:41 AM MST
Trump congratulates his running mate, Pence, after his speech in this file photo.
Trump congratulates his running mate, Pence, after his speech in this file photo.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump will hold dueling events in Arizona today as they stump for rival gubernatorial candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party.
Trump is backing Kari Lake and will rally for her at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The event was originally set for last week but was postponed due to the death of Ivana Trump.
Pence, who endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson, will speak at a rally in Peoria before heading to Tucson.
Arizona is a critical battleground state for the GOP and the appearances come just 10 days ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.
After their Arizona appearances, Trump and Pence will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. There is wide speculation Trump and Pence could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

