KNAU and Arizona News

Committee Fire reaches 57% containment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 25, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
Committee Fire
Grant Cloud/Coconino National Forest
The lightning-caused Committee Fire was first reported on Munds Mountain east of Sedona on Fri, July 15, 2022.

Fire officials say crews have successfully contained every part of the Committee Fire accessible by ground crews.

The 335-acre wildfire was 57% contained Sunday, according to Coconino National Forest officials.

Firefighters worked on securing a line along the top of Munds Mountain while helicopters dumped water on Jacks Canyon. The area will remain unstaffed because firefighting crews can’t safely access the steep terrain.

Smoke will likely be visible from the Sedona area over the coming days as the fire continues to burn through inaccessible brush.

More rain is forecasted in the coming days, which should help with containment.

KNAU STAFF
