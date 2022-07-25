Committee Fire reaches 57% containment

Fire officials say crews have successfully contained every part of the Committee Fire accessible by ground crews.

The 335-acre wildfire was 57% contained Sunday, according to Coconino National Forest officials.

Firefighters worked on securing a line along the top of Munds Mountain while helicopters dumped water on Jacks Canyon. The area will remain unstaffed because firefighting crews can’t safely access the steep terrain.

Smoke will likely be visible from the Sedona area over the coming days as the fire continues to burn through inaccessible brush.

More rain is forecasted in the coming days, which should help with containment.