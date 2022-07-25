Sedona food donations are down as need is up

Donations at the Sedona Community Food Bank have been dropping in recent months as demand for food assistance in the area increases.

Sedona Red Rock News reports donations of food and money are down about 20%.

According to officials, the Sedona Community Food Bank is down about 3,600 pounds of food donations in the last six months. The loss of food is valued at around $10,000.

Typically, the food bank feeds about 140 families a week. But recently, the clientele has nearly doubled.

Donations from local grocery stores and restaurants are also down. Officials speculate inflation and supply issues may be playing a role in lower donations.

The Sedona Community Food Bank also offers backpack programs for school kids, a home-bound food program, and a weekend snack program.

