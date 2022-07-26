© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in Arizona, Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2022 at 6:22 AM MST
PHX_MMIWG_NJoe-1024x768.jpg
Jenni Monet/PBS News Hour
/

The FBI released a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

FBI officials said at a news conference Monday that the effort is being publicized in hopes to help locate the missing individuals, increase transparency and to encourage relatives of missing Indigenous people not included on the list to file a report with local law enforcement.

The project is in addition to the FBI’s continuing efforts to bring attention to the unsolved homicides and missing person cases involving Native Americans the federal agency is investigating.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsNavajo NationMMIWFBIMissing and Murdered Native Americans
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press