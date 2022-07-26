FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in Arizona, Navajo Nation

The FBI released a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

FBI officials said at a news conference Monday that the effort is being publicized in hopes to help locate the missing individuals, increase transparency and to encourage relatives of missing Indigenous people not included on the list to file a report with local law enforcement.

The project is in addition to the FBI’s continuing efforts to bring attention to the unsolved homicides and missing person cases involving Native Americans the federal agency is investigating.