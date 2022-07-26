Groundbreaking ceremony planned in New Mexico at site of future Navajo Code Talkers Museum

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned August at the site of the future Navajo Code Talker Museum in New Mexico.

The 300-acre area will be developed into a museum honoring the 400 Navajo Code Talkers who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and used their native Diné language to stump the Japanese Army. The once-classified Code Talker project was never broken by enemy forces.

There are just four living Code Talkers remaining.

The new museum will be built in Tse Bonito, New Mexico, and is expected to cost about $46 million to construct.

The groundbreaking ceremony is planned for August 14, which is National Navajo Code Talkers Day and the 80th anniversary of the Code Talkers Project.

