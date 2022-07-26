© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

KNAU commentator Scott Thybony wins Pioneer Award for contributions to Grand Canyon literature

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 26, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST
Scott Thybony
KNAU commentator Scott Thybony has been awarded the 2022 Pioneer Award. It honors people who make significant and lasting contributions to the understanding of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River.

Thybony has been exploring and writing about the Canyon for more than 40 years, writing more than a dozen books and countless articles and commentaries about the people, animals, places and stories of the Grand Canyon.

Thybony is a trained anthropologist who worked as a commercial river and trail guide and as a river ranger for the National Park Service.

He and his brother John are recognized as having walked the complete length of the north side of Grand Canyon National Park below the rim.

Scott Thybony has been writing Canyon Commentaries for KNAU for more than 20 years.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsGrand Canyonwritingcolorado riverpioneer award
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF