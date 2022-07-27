Another body surfaces in Lake Mead

Authorities say another body has surfaced at Lake Mead — this time in a swimming area where water levels have dropped to unprecedented lows because of drought and climate change.

The National Park Service said the body was spotted Monday and was found at the water line of the swimming area north of the Hemenway Harbor marina.

The Clark County Coroner says it’s too early to tell the gender of the person or a time and cause of death.

This is the third body found since May in the mud Lake Mead’s expanding shoreline along the Nevada-Arizona line east of Las Vegas.