© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Another body surfaces in Lake Mead

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 27, 2022 at 5:40 AM MST
lake-mead.jpg
CBS Las Vegas via Creative Commons
/

Authorities say another body has surfaced at Lake Mead — this time in a swimming area where water levels have dropped to unprecedented lows because of drought and climate change.

The National Park Service said the body was spotted Monday and was found at the water line of the swimming area north of the Hemenway Harbor marina.

The Clark County Coroner says it’s too early to tell the gender of the person or a time and cause of death.

This is the third body found since May in the mud Lake Mead’s expanding shoreline along the Nevada-Arizona line east of Las Vegas.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsLake MeaddroughtNevada
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF