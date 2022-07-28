© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Canada: Pope's apology to Indigenous not enough

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
Pope Francis
Pope Francis

The Canadian government says Pope Francis’ apology to Indigenous peoples for abuses they suffered in the country’s church-run residential schools didn’t go far enough.

The official government reaction came as Francis arrived Wednesday in Quebec City for meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon at her Quebec residence.

The government’s criticism echoes those of survivors and concerns Francis’ omission of any reference to the sexual abuse suffered by Indigenous children in the schools, as well as his refusal to name the Catholic Church as an institution bearing any responsibility.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News CanadaCatholic Churchnative american historyINDIGENOUS PEOPLES
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press