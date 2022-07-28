Canada: Pope's apology to Indigenous not enough

The Canadian government says Pope Francis’ apology to Indigenous peoples for abuses they suffered in the country’s church-run residential schools didn’t go far enough.

The official government reaction came as Francis arrived Wednesday in Quebec City for meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon at her Quebec residence.

The government’s criticism echoes those of survivors and concerns Francis’ omission of any reference to the sexual abuse suffered by Indigenous children in the schools, as well as his refusal to name the Catholic Church as an institution bearing any responsibility.