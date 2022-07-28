© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

New bill would allow Arizona to use federal funds for wildfire recovery, post-fire flood mitigation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST
museum_fire.jpg
RYAN HEINSIUS / KNAU
/

A House Bill introduced this week would allow Arizona to use federal funds to recover from wildfire in ways already permitted for other types of natural disasters, including hurricanes, earthquakes and tornadoes.

The Wildfire Response Improvement Act would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to update its regulations for several grant programs aimed at better responding to the challenges of worsening wildfires in the western U.S. Current federal law favors disasters other than wildfires.

HR 8516, introduced by Arizona Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton, would allow FEMA to treat wildfires and post-fire flood mitigation on a level playing field as other natural disasters.

Wildfires and subsequent mitigation efforts don’t currently qualify for FEMA disaster relief funds. State and local governments bear the entire cost of post-fire expenses.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News flooding flagstaffarizona newsstate and local newsarizona wildfiresFEMA
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF