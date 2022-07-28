© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. Interior to remove derogatory name from 66 federal Arizona sites

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 28, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST
"Our nation's lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression,"<strong> </strong>Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said as she ordered the word "squaw" to be removed from federal place names.
Mandel Ngan
/
AFP via Getty Images
"Our nation's lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression,"<strong> </strong>Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said as she ordered the word "squaw" to be removed from federal place names.

Dozens of sites on federal lands in Arizona that include the use of the slur “squaw” will be renamed in September.

The U.S. Department of the Interior is in the final stages of renaming more than 660 towns, lakes, rivers and creeks with the derogatory word in its name, including 66 in Arizona.

Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland declared the term derogatory last year. The term has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.

One site in Mohave County site will retain its name for now. It’s not clear why it was not included.

Next, a task force will provide replacement name recommendations to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. The board is set to vote on the name change recommendations in September.

Haaland said she looks forward to the vote and to implementing the changes “as soon as is reasonable.”

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsDeb HaalandU.S. Department of the Interior
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF