Navajo police asking for public's help in locating missing teen

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 29, 2022 at 11:47 AM MST
File image: Ezekieo Eric Tally
Navajo Police Department
/

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from the Crownpoint District.

Authorities say 16-year-old Ezekieo Eric Talley was last seen on July 12, 2022, in Mentmore, New Mexico.

He is described as a Native American male, 5’4”, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black Adidas high tops, jeans, a black t-shirt with the orange and yellow cartoon character “Nartuo” on it, and a solid blue zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information on Talley’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District, 505-786-2051, or call 911.

