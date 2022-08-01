Bill Donovan, long-time journalist who covered Navajo Nation dies at 76

Journalist Bill Donovan, who covered the Navajo Nation for five decades, has died.

Donovan's daughter says he died or pneumonia over the weekend in the Los Angeles area where he moved in 2018 to be closer to family. He was 76.

Donovan was a prolific writer who worked for newspapers in Arizona and New Mexico. He covered efforts to reform the tribal government, a land dispute between the Navajo and Hopi tribes and tribal elections.

He once said one of the most memorable — and scary — moments was a deadly riot in 1989 at the Navajo Nation capital during a political power struggle.