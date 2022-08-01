© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

City of Prescott seeks applicants for open council seat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:41 AM MST
PRESCOTT1.jpg
Visit-Prescott.com
/

The City of Prescott is seeking applicants for an open City Council seat.

The spot was left vacant after former Councilwoman Jessica Hall resigned last month.

Interested candidates must have been a registered City of Prescott voter for at least one year prior and must complete an application on the city’s website. Applications are due to the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The new council member is expected to be sworn into office at the Sept. 13 meeting and will fill the vacancy through November 2023.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsPrescottprescott city councilarizona news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF