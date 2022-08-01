City of Prescott seeks applicants for open council seat

The City of Prescott is seeking applicants for an open City Council seat.

The spot was left vacant after former Councilwoman Jessica Hall resigned last month.

Interested candidates must have been a registered City of Prescott voter for at least one year prior and must complete an application on the city’s website. Applications are due to the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The new council member is expected to be sworn into office at the Sept. 13 meeting and will fill the vacancy through November 2023.