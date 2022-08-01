Voting information for Arizona's Tuesday primary election

Tomorrow is the final day of voting in Arizona’s primary election. Voters can cast their ballot in-person at designated election centers in their counties, cities and communities.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Navajo Nation is on Mountain Daylight Saving time, an hour later than the rest of Arizona.

Mail-in ballots must also be returned by 7 p.m. to be counted. They can be turned in at any ballot drop box or polling place Tuesday.

Visit your county election’s website to find your polling place or county recording center. Unofficial election results will first be posted at 8:00 p.m.

KNAU will have comprehensive results Wednesday morning during the Morning Edition broadcast.

Voting information for Coconino County: https://www.coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/51939/PE-Polling-Place-Locations-and-Precincts-Final-2022-for-website

Voting information for Yavapai County: www.yavapaivotes.gov

Voting information for Navajo Nation: https://www.navajonation.vote

Voting information for Navajo County: https://navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections/Polling-Places

Voting information for Apache County: https://www.apachecountyaz.gov/Elections

Voting information for Mohave County: https://www.azcleanelections.gov/arizona-elections/august-2-election/mohave

Voting information for Hopi Tribe: https://www.hopi-nsn.gov/tribal-government/hopi-elections-office/

Polling place look up: https://my.arizona.vote/WhereToVote.aspx?s=address

List of Identification needed to vote at the polling place: https://azsos.gov/elections/voting-election