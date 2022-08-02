Bureau of Reclamation approves funding for Kingman to improve water supply reliability

The Bureau of Reclamation has approved funding for five western states to improve long-term drought resiliency through drought contingency plans.

The 2022 WaterSMART grants provide federal cost-share funds for entities to develop and update comprehensive drought plans that employ a proactive approach to long-term solutions.

Kingman has been selection to receive $100,000 to improve water supply reliability.

Kingman, located in Mohave County, currently uses groundwater from the Hualapai Basin and is experiencing unprecedented drought conditions.