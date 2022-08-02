© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Bureau of Reclamation approves funding for Kingman to improve water supply reliability

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST
kingman.jpg
Facebook/Jen Miles
/

The Bureau of Reclamation has approved funding for five western states to improve long-term drought resiliency through drought contingency plans.

The 2022 WaterSMART grants provide federal cost-share funds for entities to develop and update comprehensive drought plans that employ a proactive approach to long-term solutions.

Kingman has been selection to receive $100,000 to improve water supply reliability.

Kingman, located in Mohave County, currently uses groundwater from the Hualapai Basin and is experiencing unprecedented drought conditions.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsKingman ArizonadroughtBureau of Reclamationwater supply
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF