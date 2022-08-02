Navajos to narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls to two

Navajo voters will decide Tuesday which two of 15 presidential hopefuls they want to advance to the general election.

The candidates include incumbent Jonathan Nez, former tribal Vice President Frank Dayish Jr., former tribal Attorney General Ethel Branch, attorney Justin Jones and Buu Van Nygren, the vice presidential candidate from 2018 — amongst 10 other candidates.

The candidates' platforms include economic development, ensuring Navajos have basic infrastructure like running water and electricity in addition to finding ways to preserve the Navajo language.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Find more voting information for the Navajo Nation at https://www.navajonation.vote.