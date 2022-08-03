Blake Masters to face Mark Kelly in November election

Republican candidate Blake Masters will face incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly in the November general election after winning the primary Tuesday night.

Masters, a former chief operating officer of the investment firm Thiel Capital, won Tuesday's GOP primary handily – beating out businessman Jim Lamon and state Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Masters in June.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report immediately rated the matchup between Masters’ and Kelly a toss-up in a race that could help determine control of the Senate.