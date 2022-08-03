© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Blake Masters to face Mark Kelly in November election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 3, 2022 at 4:51 AM MST
Blake Masters, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Tucson.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
Blake Masters, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Tucson.

Republican candidate Blake Masters will face incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly in the November general election after winning the primary Tuesday night.

Masters, a former chief operating officer of the investment firm Thiel Capital, won Tuesday's GOP primary handily – beating out businessman Jim Lamon and state Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Masters in June.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report immediately rated the matchup between Masters’ and Kelly a toss-up in a race that could help determine control of the Senate.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsArizona electionsArizona Attorney General Mark BrnovichMark Kelly2022 Election
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF