Coconino County election results: Daggett, Deasy advance in Flag mayoral race

In the race for Flagstaff mayor, Becky Daggett led with 50% of the vote followed by incumbent Paul Deasy with 100% of precincts reporting. They will both advance to the November general election.

Incumbent Jeronimo Vasquez beat Tomas Hernandez for a seat on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

Bill Diak won nearly 59% of the vote in the race for mayor of Page, while Scott Jablow beat out three other candidates in Sedona’s mayoral race.

Clarinda Vail pulled ahead of opponent Brady Harris by just nine votes for the Tusayan mayor position.

The Coconino County Recorder’s Office reported voter turnout at about 24% with just a little more than 22,000 ballots cast in the primary election.