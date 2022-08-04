Navajo Nation declares State of Emergency due to heavy rain and flooding

The Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency due to flooding from recent monsoon rains.

The declaration will allow local chapters to access additional resources to help mitigate the impacts of heavy rainfall and widespread flooding.

Tribal officials say Community Health Representatives and Public Health Nurses, under the Navajo Department of Health, have been on the ground in various communities providing support and assistance for elderly residents and those with health conditions. They continue to go door to door checking on high-risk residents.

Chapters needing assistance with response efforts may email the Navajo Nation Division of Community Development at www.MonsoonRelief@NavajoChapters.org.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire Navajo Nation through at least Friday, with rain expected through the weekend.

Weather-related information is available through the National Weather Service website at: https://www.weather.gov/.

