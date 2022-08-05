Grand Canyon National Park again initiates water conservation measures

Grand Canyon National Park officials this weekend will again implement mandatory water conservation measures as storage tanks on the South Rim are not refilling at a sustainable rate. Park officials had lifted the restrictions earlier this week.

The measures require park residents and visitors to conserve and reduce water usage wherever possible in homes, hotel rooms, and at the campgrounds. All concession operations will switch to disposable dishes and utensils, alter menus to use less water for food prep and dish washing and adopt low water use for hotel room cleaning. Watering lawns and plants and washing cars and other vehicles will also be prohibited, and people are encouraged to only run dishwashers or washing machines with full loads. In addition, officials urge residents and visitors to take shorter or less frequent showers, use low water cleaning techniques and reduce toilet flushing to the minimum necessary.

Park managers may implement hours for campground showers and laundry services and employee and concessionaire laundromats may also implement limited hours. Though the park has entered water restrictions, park staff continue to encourage frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds using soap and water to prevent the spread of disease.

Restrictions had been in place earlier this week after storage levels dipped, but officials lifted them Wednesday.

For the most up-to-date information on water availability in the inner canyon, see the park’s Critical Backcountry Updates webpage.