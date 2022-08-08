Flooding in Flagstaff continues with more rain expected

More heavy rain over the Pipeline Fire burn scar brought another round of flooding to Coconino Estates in west Flagstaff Sunday.

Highway 180 was closed for about an hour amid water and debris flows from Schultz Creek.

Flooding in the area has become the norm in recent weeks during a heavy monsoon season. It’s expected to continue until long-term mitigation is built.

Ryan Heinsius/KNAU / Flooding continued in the Coconino Estates neighborhood in east Flagstaff on Aug. 7, 2022.

The National Weather Services forecasts daily showers and thunderstorms this week with heavy rains and dangerous lightning activity at times. Flash flooding is expected in the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains Monday and throughout much of northern Arizona the rest of the week.