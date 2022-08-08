Navajo president chooses New Mexico attorney as running mate

Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez announced that Chad Abeyta will be his running mate for the upcoming Navajo Nation general election.

The 33-year-old is originally from Alamo, N.M., served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector, and holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico.

Abeyta currently works as an attorney for the tribe’s Office of Legislative Counsel and is a political newcomer.

Nez said that Abeyta and his wife Pauline, who works for the Navajo Nation Department of Justice, symbolize what many young Diné professionals strive for by pursuing a formal education while upholding the teaching of their elders and returning home to help and serve their people.

During the primaries on the Navajo Nation, Nez received the most support of all candidates with over 17,000 votes according to the unofficial results, which are awaiting certification by the Navajo Nation Board of Election Supervisors.

He’ll face Buu Nygren in November’s general election.