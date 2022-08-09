Mohave County officials searching for missing man in Yucca

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find an 84-year-old man last seen Tuesday in the town of Yucca south of Kingman.

Carlos Pena is about 5-feet-6-inches tall, 134 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He doesn’t drive and is known to go for walks.

It’s not known where his destination was when he was last seen.

Officials are asking the public to search their private property including sheds, recreational vehicles and overgrown vegetation.

Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (928) 752-0753.