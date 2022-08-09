© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
APS reports a power outage at our Prescott transmitter. They are currently troubleshooting and expect service restoration shortly. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave County officials searching for missing man in Yucca

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST
Carlos Pena
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
/
Carlos Pena was last seen Tuesday in Yucca south of Kingman. He's 84 years old and takes frequent walks in the area.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find an 84-year-old man last seen Tuesday in the town of Yucca south of Kingman.

Carlos Pena is about 5-feet-6-inches tall, 134 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He doesn’t drive and is known to go for walks.

It’s not known where his destination was when he was last seen.

Officials are asking the public to search their private property including sheds, recreational vehicles and overgrown vegetation.

Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (928) 752-0753.

