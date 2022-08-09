Navajo Nation leaders honor US Army veteran Gibson B. Jones

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lyzer offered their condolences to the family of U.S. Army Veteran Gibson B. Jones, who died on Friday at the age of 76.

Jones’ military career began in 1968, when he served four years in the 168th Engineer Combat Unit as a National Defense classified mechanic.

He was honorably discharged in 1972 after having earned National Defense Service Medal, Marksman Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal.

Jones then returned home to serve other Navajo veterans through the Navajo Nation Veterans Association in the Window Rock, Chinle and Tuba City regional offices as an advocate, before eventually moving to Phoenix to do the same.

Services will be held in his home community of Steamboat, Ariz., Wednesday at 10 a.m. at his family burial plot.