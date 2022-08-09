Report: Arizona students fell behind during the pandemic

Arizona students fell behind in math and English during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Helios Education Foundation, the Arizona State Board of Education and the Arizona Department of Education.

The biggest drop was in math proficiency, which is down by an estimated 11% across all grade levels.

Students in the early grades experienced larger academic impacts than those in older grades, while English Learners struggled more than their English-language proficient peers.

The report compares the percentage of students in each grade that test proficient in each subject in the 2019 school year with 2021.

Arizona Department of Education Superintendent Kathy Hoffman said the report highlights the difference in available resources and the “critical need” for ongoing support for public schools and the students they serve.