Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections.

Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test.

Masks are still required in public on the Navajo Nation. On Wednesday, the tribe reported 226 new known cases of the virus and four deaths.

Health officials say people should be cautious of spreading COVID as well as monkeypox, which has also seen rapid growth in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Navajo and Apache counties are at high levels of COVID community transmission.

Statewide in Arizona, COVID-19 cases have dropped since a recent high in mid-July. Coconino County is currently at a medium community level while Yavapai County is at low transmission and Mohave County is at a high level.