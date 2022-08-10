© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Remains found Saturday at Lake Mead may be from July 25 set

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 10, 2022 at 6:36 AM MST
Dropping water levels reveal larger islands in Lake Mead compared with a picture on an interpretive sign overlooking the lake in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada. A 14-year drought has caused the water level in the reservoir to shrink to its lowest point since it was first filled in the 1930s.
Authorities say human remains found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area last weekend may actually be from the same set of bones discovered 12 days earlier.

National Park Service officials said rangers were called Saturday to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.

It marked the fourth time since May that remains had been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.

But the Clark County coroner’s office says partial human remains found in the Boulder Beach area on July 25 may be linked to the skeletal remains discovered Saturday.

Associated Press
